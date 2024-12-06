ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 585.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 93,790 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,901,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,840,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,434,000 after purchasing an additional 266,991 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.