Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

AX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

AX stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $317,798.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,456.69. This trade represents a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,199 shares of company stock worth $10,882,135. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

