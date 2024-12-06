Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in News were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 4.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of News by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 11.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
News Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NWS stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.38.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
