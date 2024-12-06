Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in News were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 4.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of News by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 11.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NWS stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NWS

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.