Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,899 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in XPEL were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XPEL news, Director Mike Klonne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,344. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $612,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,457,247.60. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,544 shares of company stock worth $2,606,789. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.81.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. XPEL’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

