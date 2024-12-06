Bank of Montreal Can Sells 369 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 12.2% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 209.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Down 1.4 %

GATX opened at $159.24 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $110.94 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.42. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.65 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In related news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GATX. Sidoti cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

