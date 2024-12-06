BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the second quarter worth $26,562,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,694,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $16,899,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,334,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BBB Foods by 23.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after purchasing an additional 490,100 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBBB stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BBB Foods has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

