BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 17,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $352,960.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,062.10. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,097.76. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,899. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLFS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.91. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

