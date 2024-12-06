BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,213 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in BioNTech by 45,000.0% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 491.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 430.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 0.22. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.