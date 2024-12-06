Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,522 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OWL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

OWL stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

