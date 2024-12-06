BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 8,844 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Transcat were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 409,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,455,000 after purchasing an additional 74,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 50.3% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Transcat from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $103.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.77. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.29 and a 12 month high of $147.12. The company has a market capitalization of $950.73 million, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). Transcat had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

