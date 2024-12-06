BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 8,548 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ICF International were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in ICF International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 353,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 730.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $437,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,661.41. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,019.14. This represents a 7.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,038 shares of company stock worth $705,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $133.00 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.28 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.21.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

