BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,624 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 161.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $246.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.39 and a 12-month high of $267.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,507,703.26. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,447 shares of company stock worth $4,576,829 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

