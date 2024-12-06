BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.23% of Caleres worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Caleres by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 31,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Performance

Caleres stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $44.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $935.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $740.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAL

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.