BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.11% of LGI Homes worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 32.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 27.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of LGIH opened at $105.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.99. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $136.89.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $651.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.27 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

