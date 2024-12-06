BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,471,000 after acquiring an additional 132,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 504,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after purchasing an additional 85,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 225,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 193,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $205,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,054.40. This represents a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,757.21. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $517,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

