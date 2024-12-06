BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Silgan were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 87.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,278,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silgan by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,962,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,404,000 after acquiring an additional 204,384 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 20.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,776,000 after acquiring an additional 322,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,278,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $56.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $58.14.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.11%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

