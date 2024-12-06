BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.80 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FND opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.