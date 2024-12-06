BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.84 Million Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 143.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $70.21 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $90.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.