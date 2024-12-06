BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.15% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,736,000 after buying an additional 109,682 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 788.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,217 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 165,168 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 338,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,875,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.