BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.91 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.06% of Moelis & Company worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 46,226 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 804,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,141,000 after acquiring an additional 96,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MC stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.98 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 452.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

