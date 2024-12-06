BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.10 Million Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.15% of Camping World worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Camping World by 79.8% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,344,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after buying an additional 1,927,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 121,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 360,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 66,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Camping World by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 350,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,321.12. This represents a 44.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 2.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. KeyCorp raised their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

