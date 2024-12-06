BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.11 Million Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,071 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTU opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,759.20. This represents a 13.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

