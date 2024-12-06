BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,829 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,602,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 121.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 257,701 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BAB opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

