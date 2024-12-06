BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $2.85 Million in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 56,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $65,000.
United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of PRKS opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $60.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider James Mikolaichik purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,336.43. This trade represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.
About United Parks & Resorts
United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
