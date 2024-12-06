BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $2.85 Million in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 56,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRKS opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $60.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Mikolaichik purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,336.43. This trade represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Read Our Latest Report on PRKS

About United Parks & Resorts

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.