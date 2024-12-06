BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,311 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cameco were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 15.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Cameco by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 69.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 345,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 141,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.73 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

