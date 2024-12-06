BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 45,559 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 738.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $235,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $124,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,999.63. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,151,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,170,189.32. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,821. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

