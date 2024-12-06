BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 11,995 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $322.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.12 and a 1-year high of $387.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

