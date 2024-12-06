BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 152,325 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:X opened at $38.85 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.83.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

