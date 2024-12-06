BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 4,436 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.08% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

