BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 95,881 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 416.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $921.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

