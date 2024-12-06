Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,813,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,419,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 107.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,278,000 after purchasing an additional 579,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.60.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC opened at $144.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.53. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

