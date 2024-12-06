BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,117.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $698,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,656.02. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

