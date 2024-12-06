Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristow Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,231,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,548.60. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,946. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE VTOL opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.34. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $365.12 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

