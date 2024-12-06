Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,282,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,381 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $24,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 257.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 636.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 29.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE BNL opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.47 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.