Brokerages Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target at $6.75

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FATE. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Shares of FATE opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.95.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.
