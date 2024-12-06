Brokerages Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target at $6.75

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FATE. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fate Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 167,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.