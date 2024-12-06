Brokerages Set Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Price Target at $7.00

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGEN shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $226.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Precigen by 94.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Precigen by 86.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

