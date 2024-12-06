Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,859,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,587,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,712,000 after buying an additional 59,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6,568.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,374,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,642,000 after acquiring an additional 146,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $37.90 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CZR. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.