Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 1,000.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,775 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.36% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCB. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,551,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after buying an additional 727,447 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,594,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 804,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,677,000 after buying an additional 36,641 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 543,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCB stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

