Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,203,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,974,000 after purchasing an additional 85,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,683,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,517,000 after purchasing an additional 111,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,610,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,390,000 after purchasing an additional 242,608 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,388 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $122.84 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $126.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.28.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

View Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.