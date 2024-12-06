CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 2,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in CBIZ by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CBIZ by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

