Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,969 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $49.88 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VKTX. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $715,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,250. This trade represents a 52.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawson Macartney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $137,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,756.55. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,117 shares of company stock worth $27,140,009. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

