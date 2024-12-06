Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $857,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,475,000 after acquiring an additional 160,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,021,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at $90,404,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,317.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.90 and a 52 week high of $1,376.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,257.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,190.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.