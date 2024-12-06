Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $857,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,475,000 after acquiring an additional 160,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,021,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at $90,404,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance
Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,317.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.90 and a 52 week high of $1,376.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,257.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,190.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
