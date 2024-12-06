Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $191.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.48 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

