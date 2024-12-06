Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.02 Million Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $25,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,405,000 after purchasing an additional 125,950 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 218,513 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 136,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,429,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total value of $235,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.18. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.61 and a twelve month high of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.89.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

