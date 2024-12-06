Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

