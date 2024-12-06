CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,998 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CleanSpark were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in CleanSpark by 470.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in CleanSpark by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CleanSpark by 21.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 4.16. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,342. This trade represents a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 26,272 shares of company stock worth $254,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

