Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $19,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,475,000 after purchasing an additional 160,521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,021,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $90,404,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of COKE stock opened at $1,317.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $754.90 and a twelve month high of $1,376.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,257.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,190.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

