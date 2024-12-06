Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 90,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $7,676,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,107,000 after purchasing an additional 454,738 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.