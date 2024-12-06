Comparing Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) and RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) and Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of RADCOM shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of RADCOM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RADCOM and Storage Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADCOM 12.44% 8.90% 6.73% Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADCOM $51.60 million 3.70 $3.71 million $0.47 25.94 Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares RADCOM and Storage Computer”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RADCOM has higher revenue and earnings than Storage Computer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RADCOM and Storage Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADCOM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 0.00

RADCOM currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.85%. Given RADCOM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RADCOM is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Summary

RADCOM beats Storage Computer on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance. The company also provides solutions for mobile and fixed networks, such as 5G, long term evolution (LTE), voice over LTE, voice over Wifi, IP multimedia subsystem, voice over IP, and universal mobile telecommunication service. It sells its products directly to customers through executives and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distributors and resellers in North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Israel. The company was formerly known as Big Blue Catalogue Ltd. and changed its name to RADCOM Ltd. in 1989. RADCOM Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Storage Computer

Storage Computer Corporation develops data storage software solutions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

