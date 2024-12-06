CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of CVR Energy worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVI. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 640.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 47.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 103.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVI. Mizuho decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

CVI stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $38.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

